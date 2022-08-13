eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target Lowered to $16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of eHealth from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of eHealth from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.71.
Shares of EHTH stock opened at $9.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $243.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 5.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.23. eHealth has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $47.21.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 8,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of eHealth by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.
