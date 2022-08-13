Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Ekso Bionics from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Ekso Bionics Stock Performance

Ekso Bionics stock opened at $2.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $31.92 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.94. Ekso Bionics has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.01. Ekso Bionics had a negative net margin of 94.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ekso Bionics will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ekso Bionics by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 44,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Ekso Bionics during the first quarter valued at about $484,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.65% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

