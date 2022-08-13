Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,880 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,096 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 2,954 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 89.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $256,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,806.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $1,137,298.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at $5,107,138. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $256,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,533,806.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 72,637 shares of company stock worth $9,501,472. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

EA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.91.

NASDAQ EA opened at $131.37 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.24 and a 1-year high of $147.76. The company has a market capitalization of $36.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The game software company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

