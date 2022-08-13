Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, an increase of 173.5% from the July 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,117,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 261,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 114,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Price Performance

EPWR stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.81. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I has a 12 month low of $9.62 and a 12 month high of $9.95.

About Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

