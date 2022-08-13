Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,310,000 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the July 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 263,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.8 days. Currently, 12.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Encore Wire Stock Performance

WIRE opened at $131.04 on Friday. Encore Wire has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $151.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.45.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.14 by $5.57. Encore Wire had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The company had revenue of $838.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Encore Wire from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 108.9% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 49,592 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Encore Wire by 0.9% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Encore Wire in the second quarter worth about $922,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Wire by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Encore Wire during the second quarter valued at about $1,143,000. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

