EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB) Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $8.93 Per Share

EQB Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EQB in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $8.93 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.29. The consensus estimate for EQB’s current full-year earnings is $9.88 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for EQB’s FY2023 earnings at $9.97 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of EQB from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of EQB from C$91.00 to C$88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cormark reduced their target price on EQB from C$105.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on EQB from C$85.50 to C$86.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on EQB from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$72.69.

EQB Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:EQB opened at C$56.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$55.30 and its 200-day moving average is C$63.46. EQB has a 52 week low of C$50.68 and a 52 week high of C$84.78. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.94 billion and a PE ratio of 6.37.

EQB (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.14 by C$0.50. The company had revenue of C$187.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$172.85 million.

EQB Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a boost from EQB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. EQB’s payout ratio is 10.57%.

EQB Company Profile

EQB Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

