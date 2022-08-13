Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Allakos Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Allakos in a report released on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Raycroft now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.89) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.00). The consensus estimate for Allakos’ current full-year earnings is ($5.91) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allakos’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($6.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.68) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.80.

Allakos Stock Up 5.8 %

Allakos stock opened at $3.81 on Thursday. Allakos has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $11.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $208.96 million, a P/E ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 0.86.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04).

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allakos

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allakos by 5,817.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 833,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,160,000 after buying an additional 819,460 shares in the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP acquired a new position in Allakos in the fourth quarter worth about $7,985,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Allakos by 258.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,007,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,741,000 after purchasing an additional 725,818 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allakos by 587.8% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 660,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after purchasing an additional 564,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,073,000. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Allakos

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

