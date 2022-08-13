Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 45,400 shares, a drop of 25.2% from the July 15th total of 60,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XGN shares. KeyCorp downgraded Exagen from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Exagen in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Exagen from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Exagen during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Exagen in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Exagen by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XGN opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $84.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 8.72, a current ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Exagen has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $14.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.57 and its 200 day moving average is $6.94.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.01). Exagen had a negative return on equity of 47.85% and a negative net margin of 85.36%. The company had revenue of $10.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exagen will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

