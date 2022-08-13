Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Stake Lowered by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,141,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,611 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Exelon worth $54,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 251.8% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus increased their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Exelon Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total transaction of $211,377.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.47 and its 200-day moving average is $45.77. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $33.93 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 49.82%.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also

