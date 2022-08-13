Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Short Interest Up 20.3% in July

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,500 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the July 15th total of 117,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 647,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Exicure Stock Performance

XCUR opened at $2.28 on Friday. Exicure has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $43.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $4.89. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.58.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.57 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exicure will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Exicure

Institutional Trading of Exicure

In other news, Director Bali Muralidhar bought 1,472,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.19 per share, with a total value of $279,703.94. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,449,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,605,333.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Exicure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Exicure by 206.1% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 519,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 349,800 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Exicure by 1,766.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 186,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176,674 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exicure by 329.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 147,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 113,293 shares during the period. 41.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exicure Company Profile

Exicure, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapies for neurological disorders and hair loss based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its lead program candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for neuropathic and chronic pain. The company has a collaboration, option, and license agreement with AbbVie Inc to develop SNA-based treatments for hair loss disorders; and collaboration agreement with Ipsen SA to research, develop, and commercialize novel spherical nucleic acids for Huntington's disease and Angelman syndrome.

