Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $224.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $224.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Evercore ISI set a $198.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $234.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.30.

NYSE:EXR opened at $211.96 on Thursday. Extra Space Storage has a 52 week low of $156.70 and a 52 week high of $228.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $439,657,000. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,672,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,268,000 after purchasing an additional 791,859 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Extra Space Storage in the 1st quarter worth $148,793,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,734,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,162,000 after purchasing an additional 632,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 7.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,119,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,874,884,000 after buying an additional 612,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

