F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 265,207 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in F5 were worth $55,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 353,629 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $73,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of F5 by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 240,459 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $58,842,000 after purchasing an additional 38,564 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of F5 by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 191,553 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $40,025,000 after purchasing an additional 19,784 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of F5 by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 172,512 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $36,046,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of F5 by 1,009.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 121,900 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,471,000 after purchasing an additional 110,915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FFIV. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of F5 from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of F5 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $173.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet cut shares of F5 from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.38.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of FFIV opened at $172.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.83, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $158.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.23. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.43 and a twelve month high of $249.00.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $674.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $667.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $195,094.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,082.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Geng Lin sold 1,127 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $195,094.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,238,082.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 1,000 shares of F5 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,355,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,377 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.