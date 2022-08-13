Financial Advantage Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Financial Advantage Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1,000.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $46,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JPM opened at $122.13 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $358.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.64.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

