Financial Contrast: Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) vs. American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB)

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) and American Rebel (NASDAQ:AREB – Get Rating) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

24.7% of Latham Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of American Rebel shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Latham Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Latham Group and American Rebel, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Latham Group 1 1 5 0 2.57 American Rebel 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Latham Group presently has a consensus target price of $10.64, suggesting a potential upside of 42.86%. Given Latham Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Latham Group is more favorable than American Rebel.

This table compares Latham Group and American Rebel’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Latham Group $630.46 million 1.41 -$62.35 million ($0.66) -11.29 American Rebel N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

American Rebel has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Latham Group.

Profitability

This table compares Latham Group and American Rebel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Latham Group -10.95% 1.61% 0.71% American Rebel N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Latham Group beats American Rebel on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Latham Group

(Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools, pool covers, and pool liners. The company was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc. and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc. in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

About American Rebel

(Get Rating)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company offers home, office, and personal safes, as well as vault doors; concealed carry backpacks; and a range of concealed carry jackets, vests, coats, and T-shirts for men and women. It also provides accessories, such as back-over and back-under handgun hangers, ballistic shields, safe light kits, moisture guards, and rifle rod kits. The company markets its products through regional retailers; and specialty safe, sporting goods, hunting, and firearms stores, as well as online through own website and e-commerce platforms. American Rebel Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Nashville, Kansas.

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.