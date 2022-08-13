Financial Contrast: Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) and American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) and Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares American National Bankshares and Washington Federal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Bankshares 34.24% 11.29% 1.17% Washington Federal 31.21% 11.50% 1.07%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

39.8% of American National Bankshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Washington Federal shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of American National Bankshares shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Washington Federal shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Washington Federal 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for American National Bankshares and Washington Federal, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

American National Bankshares presently has a consensus target price of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 11.05%. Washington Federal has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.43%. Given Washington Federal’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Washington Federal is more favorable than American National Bankshares.

Dividends

American National Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Washington Federal pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. American National Bankshares pays out 31.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Washington Federal pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American National Bankshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Washington Federal has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. American National Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American National Bankshares and Washington Federal’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Bankshares $116.83 million 3.25 $43.53 million $3.59 9.91 Washington Federal $652.17 million 3.51 $183.62 million $3.04 11.51

Washington Federal has higher revenue and earnings than American National Bankshares. American National Bankshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Washington Federal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

American National Bankshares has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Washington Federal has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Washington Federal beats American National Bankshares on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers wealth management services, including estate planning, trust account administration, and retail brokerage services; investment management services, such as purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts; online and telephone banking services; and insurance services, as well as operates 37 automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 26 banking offices in south central Virginia and north central North Carolina; and one loan production office in Roanoke, Virginia. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Danville, Virginia.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts. It also provides single-family residential, construction, land acquisition and development, consumer lot, multi-family residential, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, home equity, business and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers insurance brokerage services, such as individual and business insurance policies; holds and markets real estate properties; mobile and internet banking services; and debit and credit cards, as well as acts as the trustee. It serves consumers, mid-sized and large businesses, and owners and developers of commercial real estate. As of September 30, 2021, the company had 219 branches located in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Arizona, Utah, Nevada, New Mexico, and Texas. Washington Federal, Inc. was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

