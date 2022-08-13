First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) vs. MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) Head-To-Head Survey

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) and MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

First Busey has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MidWestOne Financial Group has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its share price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.7% of First Busey shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.0% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of First Busey shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of MidWestOne Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Busey $431.60 million 3.19 $123.45 million $2.03 12.27 MidWestOne Financial Group $219.22 million 2.35 $69.49 million $3.62 9.11

This table compares First Busey and MidWestOne Financial Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

First Busey has higher revenue and earnings than MidWestOne Financial Group. MidWestOne Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Busey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for First Busey and MidWestOne Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Busey 0 2 1 0 2.33 MidWestOne Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

First Busey presently has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.43%. Given First Busey’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe First Busey is more favorable than MidWestOne Financial Group.

Profitability

This table compares First Busey and MidWestOne Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Busey 25.44% 10.04% 1.00% MidWestOne Financial Group 25.98% 11.13% 0.94%

Dividends

First Busey pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. MidWestOne Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.95 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. First Busey pays out 45.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MidWestOne Financial Group pays out 26.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Busey has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years and MidWestOne Financial Group has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years.

Summary

First Busey beats MidWestOne Financial Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Busey

(Get Rating)

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management. It offers customary types of demand and savings deposits; and commercial, agricultural, real estate construction, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company also provides money transfer, safe deposit, IRA, and other fiduciary services through banking center, ATM and technology-based networks. In addition, it offers investment management, trust, estate advisory, and financial planning services, as well as business succession and employee retirement planning services; investment strategy consulting and fiduciary services; and security brokerage services. Further, the company provides asset management, philanthropic advisory, tax preparation, and professional farm management services; and commercial depository services, such as cash management services. Additionally, it offers payment technology solutions through its payment platform, such as walk-in payment processing for customers at retail pay agents; online bill payment solutions; customer service payments accepted over the telephone; mobile bill pay; direct debit services; electronic concentration of payments delivered to automated clearing house network; money management and credit card networks; and lockbox remittance processing to make payments by mail, as well as provides tools related to billing, reconciliation, bill reminders, and treasury services. The company has 46 banking centers in Illinois; 8 in Missouri; 3 in southwest Florida; and 1 in Indianapolis, Indiana. First Busey Corporation was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

(Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits. The company also provides commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, and credit card loans, as well as consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured personal, and automobile loans. In addition, it offers various trust and investment services, including administering estates, personal trusts, and conservatorships, as well as property management, farm management, investment advisory, retail securities brokerage, and financial planning and custodial services, as well as investment-related services, including securities trading, mutual funds sales, fixed and variable annuities, tax-exempted, and conventional unit trusts. Further, the company provides other products and services comprising treasury management, debit cards, automated teller machines, online and mobile banking, and safe deposit boxes. It offers its products and services primarily through a network of 56 banking offices located in central and eastern Iowa, the Minneapolis/St. Paul metropolitan area of Minnesota, southwestern Wisconsin, southwestern Florida, and Denver, Colorado. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Iowa City, Iowa.

