Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Update

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the July 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Franklin Universal Trust Price Performance
NYSE:FT opened at $7.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $8.79.
Franklin Universal Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.
Institutional Trading of Franklin Universal Trust
Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile
Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Franklin Universal Trust (FT)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Universal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Universal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.