Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT) Short Interest Update

Franklin Universal Trust (NYSE:FT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the July 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Franklin Universal Trust Price Performance

NYSE:FT opened at $7.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.79. Franklin Universal Trust has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $8.79.

Franklin Universal Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0425 dividend. This represents a $0.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

Institutional Trading of Franklin Universal Trust

Franklin Universal Trust Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FT. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Franklin Universal Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Universal Trust by 186.3% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 87,765 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Universal Trust in the second quarter worth about $468,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Universal Trust by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 264,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 34,256 shares during the period. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in Franklin Universal Trust by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 121,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $981,000 after purchasing an additional 15,440 shares during the last quarter.

Franklin Universal Trust is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in companies operating in utility sector. It employs fundamental analysis to invest in a diversified portfolio of corporate bonds and dividend paying utility stocks.

