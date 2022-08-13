Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,067 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 95,873 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at $5,273,856. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $397,302. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

FCX opened at $31.62 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.80 and a 52-week high of $51.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.27.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Articles

