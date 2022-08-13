FY2022 Earnings Estimate for PayPal Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of PayPal in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Williams now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $2.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.85. The consensus estimate for PayPal’s current full-year earnings is $2.81 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PayPal’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Get PayPal alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group upgraded PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson dropped their target price on PayPal to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.38.

PayPal Trading Up 2.0 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of PYPL opened at $101.10 on Thursday. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.08 and a 200 day moving average of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $116.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.49.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total transaction of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 75.5% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 675,711 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,192,000 after buying an additional 290,599 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659,350 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 23.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 68,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in PayPal by 5.0% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 403,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,177,000 after purchasing an additional 19,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Permit Capital LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 38.9% in the second quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,238,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.