FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Vertex Energy, Inc. Issued By Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vertex Energy in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.49. Oppenheimer currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vertex Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.25 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Get Vertex Energy alerts:

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VTNR. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Energy to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Vertex Energy from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Vertex Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VTNR opened at $7.30 on Friday. Vertex Energy has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $18.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $40.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.63 million. Vertex Energy had a positive return on equity of 52.63% and a negative net margin of 6.55%.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 1st quarter worth $121,000. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth about $298,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $476,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 48.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vertex Energy

In related news, Director David L. Phillips sold 33,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $514,708.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,497,625.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David L. Phillips sold 33,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $514,708.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 96,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,625.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $738,360.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,681,845.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,472 shares of company stock worth $2,058,995 in the last ninety days. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vertex Energy

(Get Rating)

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.