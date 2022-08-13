FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.
Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$219.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$224.95 million.
TSE:INE opened at C$19.54 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$15.89 and a 52-week high of C$22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27. The firm has a market cap of C$3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -205.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.22.
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
