FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.36 per share.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.09). The firm had revenue of C$219.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$224.95 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on INE. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. TD Securities cut Innergex Renewable Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. CSFB lifted their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$24.00 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$23.27.

TSE:INE opened at C$19.54 on Thursday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$15.89 and a 52-week high of C$22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27. The firm has a market cap of C$3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of -205.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$18.27 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.22.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

