FY2022 EPS Estimates for Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:XLY)

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Auxly Cannabis Group in a report released on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for Auxly Cannabis Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Auxly Cannabis Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Auxly Cannabis Group alerts:

Auxly Cannabis Group (TSE:XLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$22.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$30.70 million.

Auxly Cannabis Group Stock Down 9.6 %

Auxly Cannabis Group Company Profile

Auxly Cannabis Group stock opened at C$0.08 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$67.32 million and a PE ratio of -0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.13. Auxly Cannabis Group has a 12-month low of C$0.07 and a 12-month high of C$0.36.

(Get Rating)

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc operates as a consumer-packaged goods company in the cannabis products market in Canada. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing cannabis products for wellness and recreational consumers. It offers cannabis products under various forms, including vape catridges, dried flower, concentrates, chocolates, soft chews, oil drops, capsules, topicals, and hard candy under the brands KOLAB PROJECT, Dosecann, BACK FORTY, and Foray.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auxly Cannabis Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.