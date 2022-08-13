FY2022 EPS Estimates for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Reduced by Wedbush

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.08) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.06). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Design Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

DSGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Design Therapeutics stock opened at $24.89 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -27.05 and a beta of 1.90. Design Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $120,463,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,887,000 after acquiring an additional 935,196 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,137,000 after acquiring an additional 143,635 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 753,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 209,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

