FY2022 EPS Estimates for Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Reduced by Wedbush

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Design Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.08) for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.06). Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Design Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.09) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.
DSGN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Design Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Design Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.
Design Therapeutics Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Design Therapeutics
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SR One Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $120,463,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,150,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,887,000 after acquiring an additional 935,196 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,137,000 after acquiring an additional 143,635 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 753,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,552,000 after acquiring an additional 209,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,517,000 after acquiring an additional 61,280 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.01% of the company’s stock.
Design Therapeutics Company Profile
Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Design Therapeutics (DSGN)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.