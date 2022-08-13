FY2022 EPS Estimates for Lipocine Inc. Reduced by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:LPCN)

Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lipocine in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the specialty pharmaceutical company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). The consensus estimate for Lipocine’s current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Lipocine’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lipocine in a research note on Monday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of LPCN opened at $0.71 on Thursday. Lipocine has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The company has a market cap of $62.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.77 per share, with a total value of $38,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,303,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,379.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPCN. Wealth Effects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the fourth quarter valued at $1,476,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 440,432 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 125,124 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lipocine by 27.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 307,300 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 67,000 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the first quarter valued at $85,805,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the first quarter valued at $901,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neuroendocrine and metabolic disorders. The company's primary development programs are based on oral delivery solutions for poorly bioavailable drugs. Its lead product candidate is TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy.

