FY2022 EPS Estimates for Nanobiotix S.A. Increased by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:NBTX)

Nanobiotix S.A. (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Nanobiotix in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Codrington now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.63) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.65). The consensus estimate for Nanobiotix’s current full-year earnings is ($1.65) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nanobiotix’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.75) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.96) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.75) EPS.

Nanobiotix Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of NBTX stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.73. Nanobiotix has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $14.14.

Nanobiotix Company Profile

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

