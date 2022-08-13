FY2022 EPS Estimates for Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Lowered by Analyst

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Sportradar Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for Sportradar Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.16 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sportradar Group’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SRAD. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sportradar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of SRAD stock opened at $12.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $28.22.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.94 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRAD. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Sportradar Group by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,607,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,958,000 after acquiring an additional 18,065,093 shares during the period. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportradar Group by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,918,000. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Sportradar Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,303,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,967,000 after buying an additional 1,040,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIC Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,269,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

