FY2022 EPS Estimates for TC Energy Co. Decreased by National Bank Financial (TSE:TRP)

TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.24 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.27. The consensus estimate for TC Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.39 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TC Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of TC Energy from C$75.00 to C$76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$70.05.

TC Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$65.32 on Friday. TC Energy has a 12-month low of C$57.71 and a 12-month high of C$74.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$67.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$69.22.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.36 billion.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.28%.

Insider Activity at TC Energy

In other news, Director Lauri Newton sold 2,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$74.29, for a total value of C$184,016.33. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$404,583.34. In related news, Director Lauri Newton sold 2,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$74.29, for a total value of C$184,016.33. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$404,583.34. Also, Director Richard Prior acquired 500 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$66.49 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,245.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,875 shares in the company, valued at C$789,568.75. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,091 shares of company stock worth $328,327 and have sold 56,687 shares worth $4,175,237.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.