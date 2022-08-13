FY2022 EPS Estimates for Vaxcyte, Inc. Cut by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:PCVX)

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Vaxcyte in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.27) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.90). The consensus estimate for Vaxcyte’s current full-year earnings is ($2.89) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Vaxcyte’s FY2023 earnings at ($3.35) EPS.

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average of $23.03. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.52. Vaxcyte has a one year low of $16.78 and a one year high of $27.44.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCVX. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 1.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,513,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 136,464 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 8.0% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,581,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,636,000 after purchasing an additional 340,739 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 15.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,629,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,649,000 after purchasing an additional 495,078 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,886,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,698,000 after purchasing an additional 108,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vaxcyte in the first quarter worth about $55,776,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Grant Pickering sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total value of $263,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,894 shares in the company, valued at $16,830,105.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total transaction of $75,764.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,031,050.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $263,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 703,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,830,105.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,204 shares of company stock worth $2,040,343 over the last quarter. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials to treat invasive pneumococcal disease and pneumonia.

