FY2022 EPS Estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Cut by Analyst

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($2.03) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($2.01). The consensus estimate for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.07) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.64) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.35) EPS.

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 17.33% and a negative net margin of 432.24%. Xenon Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 75.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:XENE opened at $37.89 on Friday. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.65 and a 1 year high of $41.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its 200-day moving average is $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of Xenon Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 1,567.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $66,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $223,000.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.