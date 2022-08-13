Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Galectin Therapeutics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $2.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.37. Galectin Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.19 and a 12-month high of $4.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68.

Galectin Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GALT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). On average, analysts forecast that Galectin Therapeutics will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 42.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 173,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 14,981 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $460,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 56,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

