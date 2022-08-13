Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,120.92

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,120.92 ($13.54) and traded as high as GBX 1,204 ($14.55). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,190 ($14.38), with a volume of 66,259 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GAMA shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($25.98) price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($25.98) price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a market cap of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,163.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,120.92 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,277.66.

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

