GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €36.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A – Get Rating) received a €36.00 ($36.73) price objective from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 3.38% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on G1A. Baader Bank set a €39.00 ($39.80) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays set a €38.00 ($38.78) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($29.59) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday.

G1A opened at €37.26 ($38.02) on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €31.97 ($32.62) and a 12 month high of €48.55 ($49.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €34.86 and its 200 day moving average price is €37.00.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

