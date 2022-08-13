General Motors (NYSE:GM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $6.26 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of General Motors in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the auto manufacturer will earn $6.26 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $6.24. The consensus estimate for General Motors’ current full-year earnings is $6.79 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Motors’ FY2023 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.05 EPS.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.42). General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.94.

GM stock opened at $39.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.00. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,427 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 461,812 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,076,000 after purchasing an additional 126,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 287,122 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $16,833,000 after purchasing an additional 33,635 shares during the last quarter. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

