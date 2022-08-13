Geodrill Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Geodrill in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Geodrill’s current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share.

Geodrill Stock Performance

TSE GEO opened at C$2.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.48. Geodrill has a 12-month low of C$1.93 and a 12-month high of C$2.89. The company has a market cap of C$112.41 million and a P/E ratio of 6.00.

About Geodrill

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

See Also

