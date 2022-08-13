Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €105.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($107.14) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GXI. Credit Suisse Group set a €88.00 ($89.80) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($98.98) price objective on shares of Gerresheimer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €66.30 ($67.65) price target on Gerresheimer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

ETR:GXI opened at €60.15 ($61.38) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 23.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.89. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of €53.45 ($54.54) and a 1 year high of €92.90 ($94.80). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €63.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is €66.93.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.