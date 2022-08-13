GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Given a €50.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT – Get Rating) received a €50.00 ($51.02) target price from Warburg Research in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($48.98) price target on GFT Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Get GFT Technologies alerts:

GFT Technologies Stock Up 3.2 %

ETR GFT opened at €42.00 ($42.86) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €40.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €40.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 31.31. GFT Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €25.80 ($26.33) and a fifty-two week high of €49.00 ($50.00).

GFT Technologies Company Profile

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GFT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.