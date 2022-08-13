Ginkgo Bioworks Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 34,821 call options on the company. This is an increase of 375% compared to the typical daily volume of 7,335 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DNA shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ginkgo Bioworks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.12.

Institutional Trading of Ginkgo Bioworks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $345,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,816,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

DNA opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a current ratio of 10.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.48. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $15.86.

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $168.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

