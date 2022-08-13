Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GPN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 2,266.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,895,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $391,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,772,706 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $352,599,000. Rivulet Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $114,903,000. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,318.9% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 704,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,443,000 after acquiring an additional 655,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter valued at $68,401,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Global Payments Price Performance

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $175.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.03.

NYSE GPN opened at $135.44 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.52 and a 52 week high of $175.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 752.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.84.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 555.59%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

