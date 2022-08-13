GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Short Interest Update

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 176.9% from the July 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GNNDY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 370.00 to 295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of GN Store Nord A/S from 326.00 to 303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

Get GN Store Nord A/S alerts:

GN Store Nord A/S Trading Up 2.8 %

GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $105.43 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.71. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $89.30 and a 52-week high of $260.85.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.