Gulf Resources (GURE) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Gulf Resources (NASDAQ:GURE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gulf Resources had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $8.93 million during the quarter.
Gulf Resources Stock Performance
Shares of Gulf Resources stock opened at $4.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.11 and a 200 day moving average of $4.22. Gulf Resources has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.11.
Gulf Resources Company Profile
Gulf Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades bromine and crude salt, chemical products, and natural gas in the People's Republic of China. It provides bromine for use in bromine compounds, intermediates in organic synthesis, brominated flame retardants, fumigants, water purification compounds, dyes, medicines, and disinfectants.
