GW&K Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Neogen by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,524 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Neogen by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 186,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,462,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at about $518,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen Price Performance

NEOG stock opened at $22.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.47 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.57. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neogen

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Neogen news, Director Ronald D. Green bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,615. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Neogen news, Director Ronald D. Green bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.50 per share, with a total value of $33,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,615. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO John Edward Adent bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,436.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $483,435 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Neogen in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

About Neogen

(Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.