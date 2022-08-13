GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $180,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Entergy by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Entergy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Entergy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entergy news, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $786,110.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 26,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,156,775.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Entergy Price Performance

ETR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Entergy from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group set a $123.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.79.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $121.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $112.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.74. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.42. Entergy had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Entergy’s payout ratio is 66.78%.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

