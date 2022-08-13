GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 1,962 Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,903,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $615,485,000 after purchasing an additional 632,996 shares during the period. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the fourth quarter worth $128,841,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 806,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,787,000 after purchasing an additional 274,655 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 557,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,434,000 after purchasing an additional 87,880 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 294,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,944,000 after buying an additional 39,454 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA EWY opened at $62.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.97. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $87.77.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

