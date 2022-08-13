Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stake Reduced by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,712 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,384 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 1.5% during the first quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 23,326 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.8% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 58,582 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,545 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total value of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.73, for a total transaction of $854,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 310,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,246,898.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.95, for a total transaction of $409,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,342 shares in the company, valued at $11,193,354.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,663,600 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Halliburton Stock Down 0.1 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Halliburton from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.53.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.42. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $43.99.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Halliburton Profile

(Get Rating)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

