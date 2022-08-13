Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 567,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.41% of Hasbro worth $46,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Hasbro by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 44,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after acquiring an additional 21,571 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in Hasbro by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 19,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the 4th quarter valued at about $694,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Hasbro by 61.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 162,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,304,000 after purchasing an additional 62,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Hasbro by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Hasbro from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Hasbro to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet downgraded Hasbro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.70.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $80.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.91. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.93 and a 52-week high of $105.73.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Hasbro had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.16%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

