HC Wainwright Increases Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Price Target to $18.00

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.50% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.58.

Get Catalyst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.90 on Thursday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $4.81 and a 1-year high of $14.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $43.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 6,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.61, for a total transaction of $40,664.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,053 shares in the company, valued at $145,770.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 12.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,903,568 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 149,594 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth about $1,144,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 135,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 59,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $196,000. 64.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.