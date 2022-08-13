HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Stake Increased by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,813 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,948,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,670,315 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,285,948 shares of the bank’s stock worth $604,237,000 after acquiring an additional 805,691 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,050,576 shares of the bank’s stock worth $523,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,665 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,108.6% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 7,387,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 4,573,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,573,000 after acquiring an additional 345,038 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HDB opened at $66.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $79.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.56. The firm has a market cap of $121.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.80.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.5805 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from HDFC Bank’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.31%.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

