Head to Head Comparison: MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) versus Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC)

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Rating) and Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MainStreet Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A Cambridge Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cambridge Bancorp has a consensus price target of $100.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.40%. Given Cambridge Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cambridge Bancorp is more favorable than MainStreet Bancshares.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MainStreet Bancshares 28.43% 13.10% 1.24% Cambridge Bancorp 29.36% 12.39% 1.11%

Risk & Volatility

MainStreet Bancshares has a beta of 0.44, meaning that its share price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.9% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.8% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.8% of MainStreet Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MainStreet Bancshares and Cambridge Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MainStreet Bancshares $70.31 million 2.60 $22.17 million $2.47 9.79 Cambridge Bancorp $177.84 million 3.30 $54.02 million $7.60 11.02

Cambridge Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than MainStreet Bancshares. MainStreet Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cambridge Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

MainStreet Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Cambridge Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $2.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. MainStreet Bancshares pays out 8.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cambridge Bancorp pays out 33.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Cambridge Bancorp has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years. Cambridge Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Cambridge Bancorp beats MainStreet Bancshares on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MainStreet Bancshares

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, remote deposit capture, and courier services. It also provides commercial loans, including government contract receivables, plant and equipment, general working capital, contract administration, and acquisition loans; commercial real estate, real estate construction, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising term loans and overdraft protection, as well as debit and credit cards. In addition, the company provides deposit insurance solutions; remote deposit of checks; and internet bill payment, online cash management, and online and mobile banking services. As of March 18, 2022, it operated six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington D.C., as well as 55,000 automated teller machines. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

About Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential and commercial real estate loans; home equity lines of credit and term loans; commercial and industrial loans; secured and unsecured loans, lines of credit, and personal installment loans; and construction loans. The company also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, and payments services. It serves commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and individuals. The company operates through a network of 19 banking offices in Eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire; and two wealth management offices located in Massachusetts, as well as three wealth management offices located in New Hampshire. Cambridge Bancorp was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

