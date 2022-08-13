Head to Head Comparison: Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) & L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY – Get Rating) and L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Vestas Wind Systems A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. L’Oréal pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Vestas Wind Systems A/S pays out -3.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares Vestas Wind Systems A/S and L’Oréal’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vestas Wind Systems A/S -4.55% -3.61% -0.83% L’Oréal N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vestas Wind Systems A/S 2 7 1 0 1.90 L’Oréal 1 4 5 0 2.40

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vestas Wind Systems A/S and L’Oréal, as provided by MarketBeat.

L’Oréal has a consensus target price of $381.00, indicating a potential upside of 412.10%. Given L’Oréal’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe L’Oréal is more favorable than Vestas Wind Systems A/S.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Vestas Wind Systems A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.5% of L’Oréal shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, L’Oréal has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vestas Wind Systems A/S and L’Oréal’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vestas Wind Systems A/S $18.44 billion 1.46 $197.58 million ($0.26) -34.08 L’Oréal $38.20 billion 5.21 $5.44 billion N/A N/A

L’Oréal has higher revenue and earnings than Vestas Wind Systems A/S.

Summary

L’Oréal beats Vestas Wind Systems A/S on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

About L’Oréal

L'Oréal S.A., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc. The company provides its products under the L'Oréal Paris, Garnier, Maybelline New York, NYX Professional Makeup, Essie, Niely, Dark and Lovely, Lancôme, Yves Saint Laurent Beauté, Giorgio Armani Beauty, Kiehl's, Urban Decay, Biotherm, Ralph Lauren, IT Cosmetics, L'Oréal Professionnel, Kérastase, Redken, Matrix, Biolage, Pureology, Decléor, Carita, Vichy, La Roche-Posay, SkinCeuticals, Roger&Gallet, CeraVe, Stylenanda, Mixa, Magic Mask, Prada, Helena Rubinstein, Valentino, Mugler, Shu Uemura, Viktor&Rolf, Azzaro, Diesel, Atelier Cologne, Cacharel, and Yue Sai brands. It sells its products through distribution channels, such as hair salons, mass-market retail channels, perfumeries, department stores, pharmacies, drugstores, medispas, branded retail, travel retail, and e-commerce. L'Oréal S.A. was founded in 1909 and is headquartered in Clichy, France.

