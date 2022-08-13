Head-To-Head Review: Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) & Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC)

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) and Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Apartment Income REIT has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diversified Healthcare Trust has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.2% of Apartment Income REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.1% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.1% of Apartment Income REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of Diversified Healthcare Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apartment Income REIT $740.85 million 9.53 $447.62 million $6.08 7.53 Diversified Healthcare Trust $1.38 billion 0.34 $174.51 million $1.71 1.16

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Apartment Income REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Diversified Healthcare Trust. Diversified Healthcare Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apartment Income REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Apartment Income REIT and Diversified Healthcare Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apartment Income REIT 1 3 2 0 2.17 Diversified Healthcare Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus price target of $49.50, suggesting a potential upside of 8.06%. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 151.26%. Given Diversified Healthcare Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Diversified Healthcare Trust is more favorable than Apartment Income REIT.

Profitability

This table compares Apartment Income REIT and Diversified Healthcare Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apartment Income REIT 127.20% 47.81% 14.92% Diversified Healthcare Trust 31.38% 15.14% 6.12%

Dividends

Apartment Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Apartment Income REIT pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Diversified Healthcare Trust pays out 2.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Apartment Income REIT beats Diversified Healthcare Trust on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia. AIR common shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol AIRC, and are included in the S&P 400. For more information about AIR, please visit our website at www.aircommunities.com.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc., an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

